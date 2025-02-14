Menu Explore
Smuggler caught with 30-kg heroin in Amritsar

BySurjit Singh
Feb 14, 2025 02:46 PM IST

Punjab Police arrested Gursimranjit Singh for smuggling 30kg of heroin, seized in Amritsar. Investigation ongoing to uncover a larger network.

Punjab Police on Friday busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling racket with the arrest of a smuggler and the seizure of 30kg of heroin in Amritsar district.

Four packets of heroin, weighing 7.5kg each, were found in a black bag concealed in the car of the smuggler, Gursimranjit Singh, in Amritsar on Friday. (X)
Four packets of heroin, weighing 7.5kg each, were found in a black bag concealed in the car of the smuggler, Gursimranjit Singh, in Amritsar on Friday. (X)

State director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused, Gursimranjit Singh, alias Simran, a resident of Baserke Gillan at Gharindha in Amritsar, was going to deliver the consignment in his Ford Fiesta car when police arrested him.

He said Gursimranjit was involved in large-scale heroin smuggling and had recently received a large consignment of the contraband through drones from across the border.

Investigation is underway to identify more individuals involved and to trace the origin of the smuggling network.

Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh said that an intelligence input about Gursimranjit led a police team, led by the Gharindha station house officer (SHO), to intercept his car for checking. Four packets of heroin, weighing 7.5kg each, were found in a black bag concealed in the car.

Gursimranjit is being interrogated to gather details about the source and distribution network. More arrests are likely, he added.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Gharindha.

