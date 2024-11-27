Menu Explore
Smuggler held with 1kg heroin in Moga

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Nov 27, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Superintendent of police Gursharanjit Singh Sandhu said the accused used to bring heroin from Ferozepur district and distribute the contraband in Moga district

A drug smuggler was arrested after 1kg heroin was recovered from his possession in Moga district on Tuesday.

The arrested smuggler in Moga district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The arrested smuggler in Moga district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Chamkaur Singh, 34, of Khanna village in Ferozepur district.

Superintendent of police Gursharanjit Singh Sandhu said a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) arrested Chamkaur and seized the heroin which he had brought for delivery in Moga.

“Chamkaur changed various rented accommodations in Moga to smuggle drugs and evade arrest. As per preliminary investigation, he used to bring heroin from Ferozepur and distribute the contraband in Moga district. We acted on a tip-off and the CIA team arrested him with one kg heroin,” the SP said.

“The accused has confessed that he delivers drugs only in the Moga city. We will seek police remand of the accused for further interrogation. A probe in the case is on,” the SP added.

A case against the accused was registered under sections of the NDPS Act at Moga city police station.

