SMVDSB adds satellite dental clinic to healthcare

JAMMU: Taking another significant step for the employees and their families stationed at Sanjichhat and adjoining areas, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has established a satellite dental healthcare clinic by expanding the dental healthcare facilities now on track.

Earlier in 2015, Shrine Board established “Maa Durga Dental Clinic ‘’ at Katra for the benefit of staff, pilgrims and the community at large.

This newly established clinic on the premises of the medical unit, Sanjichhat will provide basic dental services like extraction, cleaning of teeth, filling and preventive dental care to the visiting pilgrims, staff and largely their families stationed there and in the adjoining areas.

It is well-equipped with modern equipment and other allied facilities like one dental chair, dental X-ray machine, scalers, sterilisation equipment and other allied facilities, dental surgeons, technicians and other staff would be available to address the dental treatments.

Provisions are also made to refer and treat patients at Katra dental clinic for specialized treatments.

This newly established facility would benefit about 1200 employees and their families at large stationed at Sanjichhat and adjoining areas like Bhawan, Bhairon Ji, Himkoti and Adhkwari besides, the visiting pilgrims.