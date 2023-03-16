Snatcher lands in Chandigarh Police’s crime branch net

Snatcher lands in crime branch net Chandigarh Police’s crime branch arrested Gurjeet Singh alias Monu, 22, of Sector 52 for snatching a mobile phone from Mauli Jagran. (Image for representational purpose)

Chandigarh Police’s crime branch arrested Gurjeet Singh alias Monu, 22, of Sector 52 for snatching a mobile phone from Mauli Jagran. He was arrested on the basis of specific inputs from Raipur Khurd. The stolen mobile phone was also recovered from his possession, the police said on Wednesday.

Kher inaugurates community centre

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher on Wednesday inaugurated a community centre at Ram Darbar, which has come up at a cost of ₹7.32 crore. The three-storey AC building has a gymnasium, senior citizen room, office/sampark centre, and space to park 22 cars.

PGI prof completes fellowship at Liverpool hospital

Professor Parminder Singh Otaal of PGIMER’s cardiology department completed his transcatheter aortic valve implantation fellowship at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, England. The doctor will now start performing the procedures with this minimally invasive technique at PGIMER.

Yuvraj fashions SD College triumph

A brilliant quick-fire batting from Yuvraj Rai (107 runs in 55 balls) enabled SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, to beat Panjab University by 96 runs in the Red Bull Campus Cricket at Mahajan Cricket Ground on Wednesday. His knock included eight sixes and nine fours.

Minerva footballers get national call-up

Six footballers from Minerva Academy have received a call-up to the senior national team and will attend a five-day camp in Kolkata from March 15 under coach Igor Stimac before leaving for Imphal. Among those selected are Anirudh Thapa, Jackson Singh, Manveer Singh and Narendra Gehlot (reserve).

Workshop for mess workers at PU hostel

Panjab University’s Centre for Public Health conducted a workshop on ‘Importance of Food and Hand Hygiene for Mess Workers’ at the girls’ hostel number 3. The inaugural address was delivered by Simran Preet, warden, Sarojini Hall.

Seminar on edu reforms held at CGC

A seminar was organised at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran to seek suggestions from stakeholders on reforming the education sector and sharing them for perusal and consideration for action by the Union ministry of education.

Quality connect programme flagged off

Haryana branch of Bureau of Indian Standards flagged off ‘Quality Connect Program 3.0’ on World Consumer Rights Day. Volunteers from Rotary Club and CCET College participated in the programme. Anushka Srivastava, standards promotion officer, Haryana, talked about features of BIS care app, products under mandatory certification and consumer focus standards.

Herbal garden awards conferred

UT administration’s department of environment and Yuvsatta, an NGO, organised ‘Herbal Gardens Awards 2023’ and a workshop for eco clubs at SGGS College, Sector 26. The event aimed to promote herbal gardens, healthy food and lifestyle among young students and teachers.