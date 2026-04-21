Snatchers beaten up by locals in Ludhiana; cops nab two, one on the run

Police have arrested two men on the charge of snatching a mobile phone in the Focal Point area after they were caught by residents and beaten before being handed over, officials said on Monday. Police said an FIR has been registered under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The arrested accused have been identified as Qasib Ansari and Shebag Yadav, both residents of Muslim Colony in Sherpur.

According to the complaint filed by Deepak Kumar, 20, a grocery shop owner, the incident took place on April 16 when three motorcycle-borne men snatched his mobile phone and attempted to flee.

On hearing his alarm, locals chased the accused and managed to nab two of them, while a third accomplice escaped. The residents then thrashed the duo before handing them over to the Focal Point police.

Police said an FIR has been registered under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said the complainant had initially hesitated to record his statement but approached the police on Sunday, following which the case was registered.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the third accused,” the SHO said.