Snatchers’ gang busted; 5 held with stolen car, weapons in Sultanpur Lodhi

Kapurthala police claimed to have nabbed five accused from Sultanpur Lodhi for looting at gunpoint in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Saurav Kumar alias Sunny, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Gurpreet Singh alias Happy, Balraj Singh alias Baaj and another 18-years old accused.

Senior superintendent of police Navneet Singh Bains on Saturday said that Sultanpur Lodhi police received a complaint from a liquor shop owner that five unidentified men looted ₹5,200 from workers of his shop by attacking them with a sharp-edged weapon. “A case was registered against them under Section 395 of Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act. A special team was formed to nab the offenders. Police arrested Saurav Kumar alias Sunny and started interrogating him. He revealed the information of his associates and police arrested the remaining four accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Gurpreet Singh alias Happy, Balraj Singh alias Baaj and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi. Police recovered a looted Innova car, a country-made pistol, an air gun, 3 sharp-edged weapons, and two stolen mobiles from their possession,” he said.

SSP Bains also said that during the investigation, police came to know that they hired an Innova car on November 16 to travel from Bareilly to Moradabad and looted the car from the driver at gunpoint. “They used the same car for looting. The gang also looted 1.5 lakh rupees from a bank manager in Haryana by hitting an iron rod on his head. They have also done various other loots which are being investigated. It was also revealed that Balraj Singh alias Baaj is the kingpin of the gang who provides weapons from Uttar Pradesh for looting in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan”, he added.

Gang of robbers arrested in Bathinda:

The district police have arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in carjacking, theft and robbery. Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian said on Saturday that Manpreet Singh alias Manni was the kingpin of the gang and he was working as a driver of a businessman from Rampura town of the district. An SUV, motorbike, and a country-made weapon were among the articles recovered from their possession. HTC