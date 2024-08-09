Snatchers target 6-year-old boy playing with mobile phone in Chandigarh

Two scooter-borne youths snatched a mobile phone from a six-year-boy in a residential street in Sector 63 on Thursday. Following the father’s complaint, Chandigarh Police lodged an FIR under Section 304 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 49 police station (HT)

The child’s father, Dilip Kumar, a resident of Mohali, promptly filed a complaint with the police. According to Kumar, who works as an ironing vendor in the area, he had gone upstairs at a nearby house to deliver ironed clothes around 12.50 pm. Upon returning to his shop in the parking lot, he saw his son, Adarsh Kumar, using his mobile phone.

At that moment, suddenly two youths on a Honda Activa scooter appeared in the street. One of the youths got off the scooter, approached the parking lot, and forcibly snatched the mobile phone from his son, before fleeing the scene with his accomplice.

Following the father’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under Section 304 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 49 police station. Police have initiated an investigation into the case and are making efforts to identify and apprehend the snatchers.