Social media controlling us, time to take charge

In these golden years of retirement, we like to dine out occasionally. For me it is not so much the food that is alluring but just being around people. I call that my touch with humanity. Unsurprisingly, we select places that are vibrant but not too noisy, where there is an interactive buzz around and a pleasant exchange of energy.

After a long period of the lockdown when we stepped out there was trepidation in our mind and a hint of excitement in our step. We reached the popular joint we had been frequenting. As we settled in and placed our order, I looked around. The place was reasonably full but there was an unnatural quiet. I asked the captain why there was no music, and he replied that one of the guests had had it turned off. The aftermath of Covid-19 has affected us in strange and many ways.

Most of the people were with family or friends, nearly all of them were peering down at their phones. The only muted conversation was about the food and that also mostly complaints. My mind flashbacks to my childhood when the elders in the house would be conversing as their hands dexterously rolled out inches of laces on crochets, or the knitting needles would be clacking as the yarn translated into sweaters. My nani would be making saemia from dough as she chatted around, which when served as a dessert would be delectable. She was adept at spinning the charkha also and I have some items to remind me of her.

In present times, we are not captivated with all those activities, we have neither the time nor the interest, occasionally though we come across a piece and look at it in wonder and exclaim profusely. Life now has been taken over by the social media and while we all enjoy it we are a slave to its uses and attractions. Earlier, when we went to watch a movie, it was a three-hour affair, coming out of the hall we were finished and done with it till next time. But now with all that is spewing out of the media not only are we watching the movies but we are also hooked to the web series. After seeing a particularly engrossing one, I feel as though I am in a trap. I feel guilty and uncomfortable but cannot leave it. What a dilemma!

No wonder then the business magnate Steve Jobs, the creator of Apple, did not allow his children the use of any electronics till 14 years. He believed that it ends creativity and limits social relationships; not only that, social networks literally play with our emotions and behaviours. Studies indicate that addiction to screen leads to problems with concentration, vision, sleep and even low esteem.

Of course, we cannot do without it; the challenge now is how to control it instead of it controlling us. Especially, the children. That is going to need a great deal of redoing if not undoing. promildada@yahoo.com

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor