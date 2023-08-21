New Chandigarh DC office building: Soil investigation finds Sector-17 site fit for construction

The soil investigation report for the proposed construction of the new building for the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Sector 17 has cleared the site for the project, officials said. The existing DC Office building, near the TS Central State Library in Sector 17, Chandigarh, is proposed to be converted into a modern art gallery. (HT Photo)

With the report in, the UT engineering department will now work on finalising the detailed project report (DPR), which will be readied by the Delhi-based consultant hired for the project.

Based on the DPR, tenders for construction will be floated and construction for the ₹100-crore project is expected to begin by January next year.

The proposal to relocate the DC office within Sector 17 was mooted in 2018. The administration subsequently identified the vacant two-acre land next to Hotel Shivalikview for the project.

Soil testing is primarily conducted to assess its capability to withstand the structural load of the building. The process involves scrutinising the chemical and physical composition of the soil. Its quality not only establishes its bearing capacity but also plays a pivotal role in ensuring structural stability. It is influenced by several factors, including weather conditions, climate changes and historical land usage.

The dimensions and depth of the foundation pillars are determined based on the soil quality. Additionally, testing helps in identifying the soil’s water level and the required quality of construction materials.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “We have received the soil testing report, which states the site is fit for the building’s construction, which is likely to begin in January next year. The building will come up with future-proof technologies with a minimal carbon footprint and conform to 5-star GRIHA rating. A meeting is scheduled next week to decide on the next course of action”.

The seven-story building will have parking space for around 600 cars in the basement. Besides, it will also house several offices, including those of the registering and licensing authority, registrar co-operating society, excise and taxation department, census department, election department, revenue department, tehsildar office and registrar, food and supplies department, labour and employment, measurement department, industries, colony rehabilitation wing, building branch, and Red Cross.

₹100-crore project

To be set up a cost of nearly ₹100 crore, the new building will come up with future-proof technologies and conform to a 5-star GRIHA rating. Incorporating the latest environmental norms, the building will have a sewage treatment plant and rooftop solar power plant, to generate its own tertiary treated water and electricity.

The existing DC Office building, near the TS Central State Library in Sector 17, is proposed to be converted into a modern art gallery with an amphitheatre in front of it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON