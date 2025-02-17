Menu Explore
Sold house to send son to US: Father of Karnal deportee

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Feb 17, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Kumar was among the 33 men from Haryana who were in the US aircraft that landed at Amritsar airport late Saturday

Now back with shattered dreams, Anuj Kumar,35, left his family of two kids, wife and parents in November last year to settle in the United States, lest he knew he would be deported back.

Karnal deportee's father said that they sold their two-storey house in the village last year to arrange money and send Anuj to a foreign country
Karnal deportee’s father said that they sold their two-storey house in the village last year to arrange money and send Anuj to a foreign country (HT Photo)

Kumar was among the 33 men from Haryana who were in the US aircraft that landed at Amritsar airport late Saturday.

On reaching home in Jhundla village of Karnal’s Nissing block on Sunday he did not speak to his neighbours and reporters, who had gathered outside his residence.

His father Ashok said that they sold their two-storey house in the village last year to arrange money and send Anuj to a foreign country.

He demanded strict action against the agents who sent Anuj through the ‘donkey’ route in four months, instead of 45 days, as promised.

“We sold our house, took money and spent 45 lakh to send him to the US. Now he has returned. My son was adamant about settling abroad, so we also sold our house to fulfil his dream. Now, he is jobless and doesn’t know what to do next. The government should help all those who have gone by selling their land or house,” he added.

