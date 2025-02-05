Sold land to fund US dream yet Amritsar deportee’s father relieved son home safe

Swaran Singh, the father of 23-year-old Akashdeep Singh, from the border village of Rajatal in Amritsar district is both relieved and anxious. Relieved as his son, who was among the 104 illegal migrants deported by the US on Wednesday, is finally back home safe after eight months of struggling to earn a living abroad. Anxious because the family stares at an uncertain future after selling off two of the 2.5 acres it owned to fund Akashdeep’s US dream. Swaran Singh, the father of deportee Akashdeep Singh, 23, of the border village of Rajatal in Amritsar district interacting with reporters after a US military aircraft brought back illegal Indian immigrants on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“I received information from Punjab Police that my son is on the flight of deportees from the US and he would be arriving at Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon,” Swaran Singh told reporters outside the airport.

He said after passing Class 12, his son tried to go to Canada on study permit but failed to score the required bands in the IELTS exam. “After failing to improve his score for two years, he decided to go to Dubai on work permit seven months ago. We spent ₹4 lakh to send him. In Dubai, he worked as a truck driver and earned about ₹50,000 a month. But his aim was to go to the US for which he contacted an agent in Dubai. The deal was finalised for ₹55 lakh,” the father said.

The family was convinced and started sending him money as sought. “From Dubai, he went to the US about 14 days ago only to be deported to India. But we consider ourselves very lucky despite our financial loss. My son has returned home safely,” he said.

Asked how he arranged the amount to send his son to the US, Swaran Singh admitted, “We owned 2.5 acres of agricultural land. It was our only source of income. Of that, we sold two acres to fund Akashdeep’s trip to the US. Now, we are left half an acre, which can’t support us,” he said.

Swaran Singh blamed the state government for leaving youngsters with no option but to migrate abroad in search of jobs. “This situation would not have arisen if the government had done enough to ensure employment for youngsters. They would not have to gone abroad taking such a huge risk,” he added.