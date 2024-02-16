Soldier made false, frivolous allegations against Chandigarh cops: Police Complaints Committee

The allegations of manhandling by UT police that were levelled by a soldier have been found to be false and frivolous, according to an internal inquiry by the Police Complaints Committee (PCC). The army soldier, Naik Arvinder Singh, had also moved the Punjab and Haryana high court that had served a notice to the Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials aware of the development said the police will proceed with taking legal action against the soldier for providing false information.

The army soldier, Naik Arvinder Singh, had also moved the Punjab and Haryana high court that had served a notice to the UT police.

The report, which relied on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage obtained from the Sector 11 police station from the day of the incident in question, in November 2023, also states that the complainant is facing two cases at different police stations in Punjab.

“There is no sign of manhandling in the CCTV footage at the time the incident is said to have occurred. The complainant has a criminal background and has two first information reports (FIRs) registered against him,” the report said.

The soldier had alleged that he was stripped, beaten up and his turban removed at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh, all filmed on a camera.

He filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court that listed the matter for February 21 and directed the CCTV footage of the incident be preserved.

Posted in Bathinda, the soldier is in a marital dispute.

His wife, a constable in Chandigarh Police, is posted at the Sector 11 police station. The report states that the soldier and his wife are living separately. According to the report, his wife joined duty at the Sector 11 police station on the day of the incident, and the soldier came to the police station and created a ruckus.

As evidence, the report has attached the CCTV footage of the police station from 9 pm to 10.30 pm of that day, which it says does not show any beating, tossing of turban, manhandling or forcible taking of his signatures at the police station.