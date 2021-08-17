Solitary transfer of Mullanpur Dakha SHO raises eyebrows

The abrupt transfer of Mullanpur Dakha station house officer (SHO), a day after he made elaborate security arrangements for an event held by a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA, has raised eyebrows.

Inspector Jagjit Singh, through a solitary transfer order by Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal, was shifted to police lines on Monday.

Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali alleged that the transfer came after police arrangements made at an Independence Day function organised by him left local Congress leaders displeased.

While the MLA’s event was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, the Mullanpur Dakha municipal council, led by the Congress, also organised a function at the MC office.

Captain Sandeep Sandhu, political secretary to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the Dakha bypolls in October 2019, was also present on the occasion, where MC chief Telu Ram Bansal hoisted the national flag.

Through a written request, Ayali had requested the police to make security and other arrangements at his event’s venue as per protocol, after which senior officials told the local SHO to do the needful. Following the instructions, SHO Jagjit Singh deputed security, traffic police and a special team to perform the guard of honour for the national flag.

This didn’t sit well with the Congress leaders, Ayali alleged, and the SSP was pressured to transfer the SHO.

When contacted, SSP Sohal, while refusing to go into specifics, said it was an internal matter. “The SHO has been transferred on administrative grounds,” he said.

Congress leaders belonging to the area refused to comment on the issue.