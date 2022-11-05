Sonali Phogat death case: Curlies restaurant co-owner held for evading probe

: Edwin Nunes, co-owner of the Curlies restaurant, who was out on bail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case involving the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, has been arrested for submitting a fake Covid certificate to the Anjuna police and evading investigation.

“As per his bail order he was called on several occasions at Anjuna Police Station in the month of November 2022 for investigation purposes but he had produced a fake covid certificate of a private diagnostics lab and evaded investigation. Hence, the Anjuna police had lodged another FIR against him for submitting a forged document before the police station,” deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi said in a statement.

The police have also approached the court for cancellation of bail claiming that he had violated the conditions of the bail.

Nunes, who was released on bail in September, is the co-owner of the Curlies nightclub where BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat spent her final hours before she died of alleged drug overdose.

Phogat, 43, was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23. The police had said she was given an “obnoxious” substance mixed with water to drink. Two of her aides, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, were arrested under the charge of murder.

Nunes and two other drug peddlers were also arrested in connection with the case. Nunes was booked under sections 22(b), 29 and 25 of the NDPS Act.