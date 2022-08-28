Sonali Phogat death case: Ready to extend all help to Goa police: Haryana DGP
Haryana Police is in touch with the Goa police which is investigating the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, said Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal.
“The Haryana police was ready to extend all support to the Goa police for a speedy investigation in this case if they come to Haryana for investigation,” the DGP said.
Earlier during a review meeting, the DGP held a discussion with the IGP Karnal Range and SPs of Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat districts over the issues related to crime, drugs and law and order.
Even the DGP directed the officials to lay a special focus on some issues like crime against women, community policing and drug peddling.
He said that the Haryana police have succeeded to put a check on drug smuggling in the state and several drug dealers from different states, including Odisha, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested. Even properties of ₹33 crore of the drug peddlers have already been attached and the process of attaching properties of ₹10 crore is going on, the DGP said.
More efforts are being made to put a check on cybercrime by setting up more cyber police stations and cyber help desks have been set up at every police station.
The DGP has directed the official to launch the campaign to arrest bail jumpers and proclaimed offenders, especially the most wanted and gagsters. “If they do not surrender, they should start the process to attach their properties,” he told the SPs of Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal districts.
The DGP also directed the SPs to dispose of the pending complaints and be more proactive to curb crime.
The DGP issued special directions to all the DSPs to monitor criminal cases of serious nature so that the culprits could face action without any delay.
On this occasion, the DGP also honoured four personnel of Panipat police for their immediate action to solve the murder and rape case of a six-year-old girl and arrest the accused within 24 hours.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
