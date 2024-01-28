Sonepat man shot dead by assailants

A 44-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Baroda village in Sonepat on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh of the Baroda village in Sonepat. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh of the same village.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In his complaint to the police, victim’s brother Raj said his brother was playing cards in the village around 12 pm and two unknown men came there and took him towards fields.

“They killed my brother and fled the spot,” he added.

Gohana DCP Bharti Dabas said four teams have been formed to identify the unknown assailants and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

“A case of murder has been registered,” she added.