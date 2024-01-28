 Sonepat man shot dead by assailants - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sonepat man shot dead by assailants

Sonepat man shot dead by assailants

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 28, 2024 06:48 AM IST

In his complaint to the police, victim’s brother Raj said his brother was playing cards in the village around 12 pm and two unknown men came there and took him towards fields

A 44-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Baroda village in Sonepat on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh of the Baroda village in Sonepat. (iStock)
The deceased has been identified as Ramesh of the Baroda village in Sonepat. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh of the same village.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In his complaint to the police, victim’s brother Raj said his brother was playing cards in the village around 12 pm and two unknown men came there and took him towards fields.

“They killed my brother and fled the spot,” he added.

Gohana DCP Bharti Dabas said four teams have been formed to identify the unknown assailants and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

“A case of murder has been registered,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On