Sonepat: Six students booked for ragging, trashing junior on college campus

Police have registered a case against six senior students of a private university in Sonepat for allegedly ragging and thrashing a second-year BA student on the campus during a fight on Thursday night. Kuldeep Singh, sub-inspector at Rai police station said, they have registered a case under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly of members), 191(3) (rioting with a deadly weapon), 324 (mischief) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Vihan Paliwal, Piyush Jakhar, Kanishak Sihag, Prashant Sharma, Adhir and Ashim.

Victim Parvesh Kumar, a bachelor of arts (Criminology) second-year student, told police that he had entered his friend Vashu’s room in the hostel around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

“Later, six to seven students entered Vashu’s room and they started ragging me. When I objected, they started thrashing me with a belt and a bottle. Then, Vihan Paliwal and Piyush took out an iron object and started beating me up and hitting my back. They snatched my gold chain and tried to strangle me. Vihan threw my iPhone and damaged it. They shot the video of the incident and threatened to kill me if I complained about them,” he added.

Kuldeep Singh, sub-inspector at Rai police station said, they have registered a case under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly of members), 191(3) (rioting with a deadly weapon), 324 (mischief) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and started a probe into the matter.