Sonia Gandhi joins son in Srinagar, takes boat ride at Nageen Lake

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Srinagar on Saturday to join her son Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had reached the city on Friday after completing his Ladakh trip. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a houseboat at Nageen Lake in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Party leaders said that he is staying in a houseboat at Nageen lake and Sonia Gandhi also went to the lake and took a boat ride. They added that the two leaders are on a personal visit to Kashmir and will leave for Delhi on Sunday or early on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani said to reports, “Jammu and Kashmir is his (Rahul Gandhi’s) home. He loves the people here and wants to spend two days in peace. This is not a political visit.”

Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and husband Robert Vadra, are likely to join the duo, Wani added. Rahul Gandhi had started his Ladakh trip on August 17 and addressed a public rally in Kargil on Friday.