News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sonia Gandhi joins son in Srinagar, takes boat ride at Nageen Lake

Sonia Gandhi joins son in Srinagar, takes boat ride at Nageen Lake

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Aug 27, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Party leaders said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are on a personal visit to Kashmir and will leave for Delhi on Sunday or early on Monday.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Srinagar on Saturday to join her son Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had reached the city on Friday after completing his Ladakh trip.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a houseboat at Nageen Lake in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a houseboat at Nageen Lake in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Party leaders said that he is staying in a houseboat at Nageen lake and Sonia Gandhi also went to the lake and took a boat ride. They added that the two leaders are on a personal visit to Kashmir and will leave for Delhi on Sunday or early on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani said to reports, “Jammu and Kashmir is his (Rahul Gandhi’s) home. He loves the people here and wants to spend two days in peace. This is not a political visit.”

Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and husband Robert Vadra, are likely to join the duo, Wani added. Rahul Gandhi had started his Ladakh trip on August 17 and addressed a public rally in Kargil on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out