Son’s suspected death in Canada road mishap: Kharar family awaits DNA reports

A family in Kharar is holding onto hope as they wait for DNA test results to confirm whether their only son, Siddharth Puri, was the victim of a fatal road accident in Canada.

Siddharth had moved to Canada about four years ago on a study permit and had also received his PR. A week ago, his family received a call from a relative, informing them about an accident involving a van in which Siddharth was believed to be travelling. Since then, Siddharth’s phone has been switched off.

His father, Rajinder Puri, shared that they still have no official information about their son. The company Siddharth worked for confirmed that he had taken the van on the day of the accident. Siddharth was travelling in the company van when a trolley rammed into it. The van caught fire, leaving the body inside severely burned, and impossible to identify.

The family’s only hope of confirmation now rests on a DNA test. Siddharth’s sister managed to get her visa and flew to Canada earlier this week to provide a DNA sample. The family is waiting for the reports, hoping for clarity.

“We got the news through his cousin, but even now we don’t have clear information. My daughter has reached Canada, and DNA samples have been given. We are just hoping the reports don’t match,” his father said.