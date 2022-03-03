Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sonu Sood helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine
Sonu Sood helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine

Sonu Sood and his team is helping Indian students stranded in Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine reach the Polish border and return to their homes safely
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who earned accolades for helping migrants reach their homes during Covid-19 lockdown, has now come to the rescue of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHarmandeep Singh, Moga

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who earned accolades for helping migrants reach their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown two year ago, is now helping Indian students stranded in Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine to reach the Polish border and return to their homes safely.

Shrishti Singh, a fourth-year student of Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy who belongs to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, said: “I and my three friends were in Kharkiv when Sonu Sood’s team contacted us. They arranged a bus for us and helped us cross the border. As of now, we are at the Budapest railway station and waiting for further help from the embassy.”

Kranj, a third-year student of Ternopil National Medical University who belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat, said: “I have reached the Delhi airport with the help of Sonu Sood’s team, and now I am waiting for a flight to Ahmedabad . They provided us food and water when we were stuck at a petrol pump in lviv city, and have now even paid the fare for my Ahmedabad flight.”

Explaining the evacuation plan, Sonu Sood said local taxis are sent to students’ location, from where they are taken to the railway station in Kharkiv. From there, they travel to a safer location in Lviv city by train, where buses have already been arranged to ferry them to Polish border.

“We are also paying for students’ air travel if they cannot afford it. Dozens of them have already reached their home in India,” said Sood, who belongs to Punjab’s Moga town.

