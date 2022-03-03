Sonu Sood helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who earned accolades for helping migrants reach their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown two year ago, is now helping Indian students stranded in Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine to reach the Polish border and return to their homes safely.
Shrishti Singh, a fourth-year student of Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy who belongs to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, said: “I and my three friends were in Kharkiv when Sonu Sood’s team contacted us. They arranged a bus for us and helped us cross the border. As of now, we are at the Budapest railway station and waiting for further help from the embassy.”
Kranj, a third-year student of Ternopil National Medical University who belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat, said: “I have reached the Delhi airport with the help of Sonu Sood’s team, and now I am waiting for a flight to Ahmedabad . They provided us food and water when we were stuck at a petrol pump in lviv city, and have now even paid the fare for my Ahmedabad flight.”
Explaining the evacuation plan, Sonu Sood said local taxis are sent to students’ location, from where they are taken to the railway station in Kharkiv. From there, they travel to a safer location in Lviv city by train, where buses have already been arranged to ferry them to Polish border.
“We are also paying for students’ air travel if they cannot afford it. Dozens of them have already reached their home in India,” said Sood, who belongs to Punjab’s Moga town.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.