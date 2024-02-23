Soon, Chandigarh’s e-Sampark centres to offer DEMAT accounts

City residents will soon be able to open DEMAT accounts and buy bonds at Chandigarh’s 45 e-Sampark centres, as the UT administration has added five more services that are expected to be launched next week. With the addition of these five new services, the total services provided at the e-Sampark Centres will reach 108. (H File)

The new services include DEMAT account, also known as a depository account, a National Pension System (NPS) account, RBI’s floating rate savings bonds, capital gain bonds and sovereign bonds. With this, the total number of services provided at the centres will reach 108.

A senior officer of the UT administration said, “We have received approval from the competent authority and will launch the additional five services next week for residents’ convenience.”

Other major services provided at e-Sampark centres include birth and death certificates, payment of electricity, water and sewerage bills, booking of tubewells, open spaces and community hall bookings, value-added tax, stamp papers, and sale and receipt of Chandigarh Housing Board forms. Payments can be made through debit and credit cards, demand drafts and checks. For online payments, residents can visit http://sampark.chd.nic.in.

The administration is already providing doorstep delivery of all Sampark services.

For availing of any single service at home, residents have to pay ₹200, inclusive of taxes, and every subsequent service transaction during the visit entails a ₹100 charge, inclusive of taxes.

These are apart from any other charges levied by the administration.

The doorstep appointments can be booked through the e-Sampark website, e-Sampark mobile app or toll-free number 1800-180-1725.

Chairman of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “It is a welcome move. We also request the administration to extend the timings of some Sampark centres till late evening for the convenience of working professionals.”

Currently, all 45 e-Sampark centres are operational from 8 am to 8 pm.

Last year, on residents’ demand, the UT administration had decided to keep the e-Sampark centres open on Sunday as well.

The centres were opened over 10 years ago to make public services more accessible for residents.