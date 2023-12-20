Health minister Dr. Balbir Singh on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Ludhiana civil hospital will rival private corporate medical facilities in 2024. Soon, Ludhiana civil hospital to have private sector-like facilities: Health minister (HT Photo)

“In the coming year, the district civil hospital, Ludhiana, will look and facilitate its patients like one of these corporate hospitals and the work is already underway,” the minister said during a launch event of a private multi-specialty hospital here.

He acknowledged the support of state government policies led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, emphasising the forthcoming positive changes in the civil hospital.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Singh proposed that corporate hospitals should reserve 10% of their total bed capacity for poor patients and Ayushman cardholders.

“Out of the 10%, further segregate them: 2% for economically weaker patients who will not pay anything but blessings, and the remaining 8% for Ayushman Bharat, for which we will pay you. Is it feasible? Please think about it. As together, we can make a difference,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora said, “We aim to provide holistic treatment to economically constrained patients in Ludhiana. While many corporate hospitals offer such experiences, their hefty bills can be prohibitive. To address this, we plan to overhaul three district hospitals across Punjab, specifically in Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, and Ludhiana. Through the utilisation of MPLAD, CSR, and state funds, these hospitals will undergo a comprehensive transformation to compete with large corporate counterparts.”

“Our goal is to equip these districts with all the necessary equipment, medicines, and facilities essential for patients to recover both physically and psychologically. We anticipate the completion of the revamp in the coming year, with surveys of Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur hospitals already completed,” Arora said.