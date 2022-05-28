Soon, private firms to take up green cover maintenance in Chandigarh

The municipal corporation will soon be handing over maintenance of parks and green areas in the Union territory to private firms. Initially, the MC will adopt the model in one sector of the city on trial basis.

At present, parks are either maintained by the civic body or resident welfare associations (RWAs).The MC General House on Friday green-lighted the proposal to hire private contractors to maintain 1,800 neighbourhood parks in the city, of which 713 are at present being maintained by RWAs, while the civic body looks after around 100 large parks. As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the MC, RWAs are paid ₹4.15 per square metre per month for maintaining the parks.

The tender rate is estimated to be ₹10.17 per square metre per month, which is much higher than the amount being paid to RWAs. Justifying the decision, MC officials contended that the performance parameters and conditions set for private contractors will be much stricter.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “RWAs can also participate in the tendering process provided they agree to meet the terms and conditions of the tender.” However, RWAs are unlikely to meet the terms set as per professional standards.

On the need for handing over park maintenance to private companies, MC chief engineer NP Sharma said, “Several parks were found to be short of the mark during inspections. They were not being maintained as well as they should have been.”

Proposal to limit park maintenance per RWA rejected

After a heated debate, councillors cutting across party lines, rejected the proposal to limit allotment of park maintenance to up to three per RWA. Submitting the agenda before the House, Sharma, said, “This will result in equitable distribution of parks and result in better maintenance and upkeep of parks by fostering a healthy environment and competitive spirit.”

In some sectors, a single RWA has been maintaining up to 57 parks. The task is usually sublet to contractors.The councillors passed a resolution making it mandatory to seek councillors’ recommendation before allotting maintenance work to an RWA.

Mitra said, “The MC holds the right to review maintenance work, audit RWAs’ spending on parks, and cancel an MoU if its upkeep is not as per our agreement.”

Civic body waives property tax for EWS colonies

The MC General House on Friday passed a resolution to completely waive the property tax imposed on residential properties at EWS colonies.

In addition to current fiscal property tax dues, the MC had also recently sought arrears from colonies for the last three years.

For commercial properties in colonies and villages, councillors from all the parties approved 100% waiver on the penalty amount, including fine and interest for 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the resolution will be implemented only after the UT administration approves it. “Being a tax-related matter, it is the prerogative of the administration to decide on the matter,” said Mitra.

The fine to be imposed for not informing the civic body about property transfer and title change was fiercely debated. At present, a fine of ₹10 per day is charged for not intimating the MC. On the suggestion of BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi, a resolution to waive all previous fines was passed. As per the resolution, six months should be given to inform the MC about the change of title. However, if someone still does not intimate the MC, then a fine of 10 paisa a day can be imposed.

Joshi said people were being fined even if the property was transferred in the name of the head of the family. “When property tax is being paid, then why penalise the public?” asked Joshi.

Councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “ The UT estate department should directly inform the MC about property transfers.” Mitra said, “The estate office is working on connecting the MC, CHB and to itself so that property title changes are automatically updated on the records of the three agencies.

OTHER MAJOR DECISIONS

Horticulture waste processing plant

The MC House gave the go-ahead for setting up of a horticulture waste processing plant. With a capacity of 30-40 TPD, it will be set up on a 3BRD area at a cost of ₹3.5 crore. The plant will solve the perennial problem of disposing waste generated from residential areas, sectors, even those maintained by the administration and the MC. Tendering process is likely to be completed by July-end.

Stray dog sterilisation

The House approved a single bid from Compassion for Animal Welfare Association (CAWA) for stray-dog sterilisation. The NGO will be paid ₹1,700 per dog. The minimum target is 150 dogs per month. Mitra said that the contractor will have to give proof of sterilisation by submitting photos and locations on the ImChandigarh mobile app. There will organ counting, videography of each sterilisation in the presence of a MC official for verifying the contractor’s claims. Female canines will comprise two-third sterilisations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON