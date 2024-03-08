 Soon, road accident victims in Haryana to get free treatment in first 48 hours - Hindustan Times
Soon, road accident victims in Haryana to get free treatment in first 48 hours

Soon, road accident victims in Haryana to get free treatment in first 48 hours

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 08, 2024 09:10 AM IST

“This crucial initiative aims at ensuring timely and accessible healthcare during the critical window following an accident. The approved proposal has been forwarded to the transport and health departments for further implementation,” Hardeep Doon, inspector general (IG), traffic and highway, said.

The Haryana Police on Thursday said that the state government has approved a proposal to provide free medical treatment to individuals injured in road accidents within the first 48 hours.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The Haryana Police on Thursday said that the state government has approved a proposal to provide free medical treatment to individuals injured in road accidents within the first 48 hours. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“This crucial initiative aims at ensuring timely and accessible healthcare during the critical window following an accident. The approved proposal has been forwarded to the transport and health departments for further implementation,” Hardeep Doon, inspector general (IG), traffic and highway, said in a meeting with director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur held regarding making roads safer for citizens.

The DGP presided over the video conference meeting with senior police officers, where they discussed strategies for reducing road accidents. The IG (traffic and highway) presented a report highlighting the efforts taken to improve road safety.

He said that in 2023 as many as 2,30,369 drivers were issued challans for lane driving violations. He said compared to the same period last year, January 2024 saw a decrease in road accidents (90), fatalities (10), and injuries (118).

A state-wide database of stolen vehicles is being compiled to facilitate tracking through control rooms. Data from 20 districts has already been uploaded on the Sanjaya App, with plans for uploading data from the remaining districts soon, he said.

