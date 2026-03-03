Sops & schemes: Mega push for agriculture, fisheries, dairy sector

The “hopes” of Haryana’s cultivators once again took centre stage as chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state Budget on Monday with primary focus on agriculture and allied services. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini presenting the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the assembly. (PTI)

Describing farmers as the bedrock of Haryana’s economy and social stability, Saini positioned the government’s 2026-27 roadmap around their concerns and allocated ₹8,320 crore, up from ₹7,651 crore spent in 2025-26 as per the revised estimates.

From a renewed push for cotton and crop diversification to horticulture, dairy, fishery and organic farming, the Budget unveiled a slew of steps aimed at boosting income of people engaged in agriculture and allied sectors that forms the core of primary sector and contributed 16.9% to the state economy during the current fiscal.

“The hopes of farmers guide the direction of our government,” Saini said, announcing an additional ₹2,000 per acre bonus for those opting for pulses, oilseeds and cotton instead of paddy.

Under the Mera Pani–Meri Virasat Yojana, the ₹8,000 per acre incentive for farmers not cultivating paddy will continue. Indigenous cotton cultivation will get a boost, with the per-acre incentive enhanced from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000. Subsidies of ₹1,200 per acre for paddy straw management and ₹4,500 per acre for adopting direct seeded rice (DSR) will continue.

At least 100 farmers from each district will be sent on exposure visits to other states to learn modern agricultural practices and explore new markets. Saini said that under the Sugarcane Technology Mission, the incentive for adopting wide-row sugarcane planting will be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per acre. The incentive for single-bud plantation will also rise to ₹5,000 per acre. Cooperative sugar mills will provide harvesters to farmers to reduce labour costs, and tissue culture seedlings will be made available free of cost.

Organic push

In a major thrust on natural and organic farming, certified farmers, including those accredited by APEDA, will receive ₹10,000 per acre annually for five years. Around 800 acre agriculture department land will be leased exclusively to farmers committed to practising organic farming for at least 10 years, while a separate policy will promote such farming on panchayat land.

The Haryana state seed certification agency will be designated as the certifying authority for organic produce. Dedicated market spaces for natural and organic farmers will be created in Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Sonepat, Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri and Narnaul. APEDA-accredited testing labs and certification centres will also be set up to enable better market access.

“I propose to promote organic farming extensively by providing an 80% subsidy on organic fertilisers to farmers registered on MFMB portal,” Saini said, adding that licensing norms for sale of organic fertiliser packets up to 5kg will be relaxed.

In collaboration with Haryana Agricultural University, a new “Smart Agriculture” scheme will promote natural farming using modern techniques across a 2,000-acre cluster, with full compensation promised in case of losses.

“If farmers incur any loss, the government will provide full compensation,” Saini assured, adding that 1,000 acre will be brought under smart horticulture techniques, including protected cultivation, hydroponics, aeroponics, vertical farming and e-pest management in all districts. And a scheme will be introduced to develop Morni block as a natural and organic farming block.

Gramin Haat Mandis, Potato Seed Act

To strengthen direct marketing, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board will establish “Gramin Haat Mandis” across the state, linked to farmer producer organisation (FPO) pack houses. The first mandi will be inaugurated on December 23, on Kisan Diwas.

Saini proposed to reorganise horticulture department and rename as the Horticulture and Marketing Department to integrate production, value addition and marketing support. The MFMB portal for horticultural crops will remain operational year-round, and a Cold Chain Policy will be implemented to strengthen storage and boost exports.

Saini proposed to hike compensation for fruit crop damage due to natural disasters from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per acre, and for vegetables and spices from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per acre.

A Haryana Potato Seed Act will be introduced to certify tissue culture-based seed lines, facilitating production of 7.5 lakh quintal quality seed annually. Pesticide residue testing capacity in Gharaunda and Sirsa labs will increase from 3,000 to 5,000 samples annually, alongside the establishment of nematode testing labs.

Special programmes will promote large-scale mushroom production in Sonepat, Panipat, Ambala, Karnal and Kurukshetra. As many as 775 FPOs will be strengthened under a new FPO Mission to be launched on July 4, 2026.

Fisheries and livestock expansion

The fish farmers will get new soil and water testing laboratories in Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Faridabad at a cost of ₹9 crore, while the government fish seed farms in Jyotisar and Sampla will be modernised with a ₹20 crore allocation.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, two modern fish markets will be set up in Hisar and Faridabad with ₹100 crore cost and a fish processing unit will be established in Karnal with ₹50 crore.

A multipurpose animal husbandry training centre will come up in Hisar under the “One Health” approach to train livestock farmers about prevention of disease that spreads from animals.

Seven new veterinary dispensaries and four veterinary hospitals will be opened, while 20 additional mobile veterinary units will be established to ensure one per assembly constituency as 70 such units already exists. All animal husbandry institutions will be computerised in phases at a cost of ₹15 crore.

Saini announced that a new scheme for modern dairy farms of up to 100 animals will be launched with ₹10 crore, and a Haryana Veterinary Epidemiology Centre will be set up in Hisar at ₹30 crore.

Milk plants, booths, food labs

- 700 new Har Hith stores to be opened; in Sirsa, ₹25 crore PPP-mode juice processing plant under the Vita brand will process 10,000 metric tonnes of kinnow and 12,000 metric tonnes of other fruits annually from 2026–27.

- Two new milk processing plants with a capacity of 5 lakh litre per day each will be established in Rewari and Ambala at ₹600-crore cost.

- 2,000 new Vita booths and milk bars will be opened with 20% reservation for women from self-help groups.

- Eight integrated food laboratories will be set up with two in 2026–27 at ₹24 crore.

- A NABL-certified milk and food testing lab will be established at Karnal Agro Mall at ₹8 crore.

- Beekeepers will be included under the Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana.