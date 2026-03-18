SOPU leader escapes firing on campus; hunt on for four

A major security scare unfolded at Panjab University on Tuesday evening when four armed youths allegedly opened fire at a student leader, Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda, near the department of botany. He escaped unhurt. It comes despite the heightened security arrangements on the campus due to the ongoing “Jhankaar” festival. Now, the university authorities have cancelled the star night scheduled for Wednesday which was to feature singer Satinder Sartaaj and was likely to be attended by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Police personnel keep vigil near the crime spot at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Police said the attackers arrived on a stolen Activa scooter and opened fire targeting Jawanda, who is associated with the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). As Jawanda ran to save himself, two of the accused chased him and fired another round. He escaped unhurt. Two other accomplices were waiting nearby on a scooter, with whom the accused fled.

While escaping, the accused reached a dead end near Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Sector 14 where they abandoned the scooter. They then entered the temple premises where they allegedly threatened the priest at gunpoint when he tried to stop them. The accused later fled on foot towards Sector 25. Near Chitkara School, they reportedly snatched a Bullet motorcycle from a couple while brandishing their pistol. The victims alerted the police control room.

Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that two empty shells were recovered from the scene. “Preliminary investigation suggests the shots were fired to threaten an individual. No complainant has come forward so far. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the campus,” she said.

Preliminary investigation suggests personal rivalry or student politics, but officials said no conclusion has been drawn yet.

Hours after the firing, a social media post purportedly by the Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The post alleged that Jashan Singh Jawanda was targeted by individuals identified as Shaganpreet and Doni Bal. It warned that anyone associating with the “Lawrence-linked SOPU” would face similar consequences.

Jawanda had earlier contested the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections for the post of general secretary. Notably, during the 2024 PUCSC elections, Ravi Rajgarh, an alleged associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had publicly appeared on the campus and introduced Jawanda as a candidate, raising concerns over the influence of criminal elements in student politics. Police said all angles, including past rivalries, are being probed.

Meanwhile, additional police personnel have been deployed on campus to maintain law and order. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against unknown persons on the statement of police.

Haryana minister Vipul Goel, who was scheduled to attend the star night event as the chief guest, did not turn up.

Cultural fest went on unhindered

Even after the firing incident, the star night continued. Vice chancellor Renu Vig said the event was allowed to go on to avoid panic and further chaos among the large number of students present there.

Varsity for new rules

Vice chancellor Renu Vig said the incident prompted the university to reconsider the existing system for student festivals. “Since the current system does not seem to be working, no event of such scale will take place on the campus until the DSW and the student council arrive at a consensus on a new set of rules” she said.

When asked how did the scooter enter the premises, Vig said the stickers are meant only for four-wheelers for regulating vehicles from outside, making it difficult to monitor two-wheelers entering the campus.

Prof YP Verma, Registrar, said, “We have taken a strong note of the incident. Cops are investigating the matter. We are confident the assailants will be nabbed soon.”

SOPs introduced after 2025 murder

On March 28, 2025, Aditya Thakur, a second-year student of computer science engineering, died after he was stabbed at the concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma at PU South Campus. He was stabbed on his thigh by outsiders who had scaled the wall to gain entry. The stabbing stemmed from a scuffle that broke out after a group of students objected to an outsider blocking their view during the concert.

The police had filed a chargesheet on July 2 last year against Sahil, Raghav, Lovish, Uday, Ritik, Prem and Harsh. The suspects were from Manimajra and aged between 19 and 20. Raghav, Lovish, Ritik, Harsh and Prem Bhanu got bail while Uday Tushar, Sahil and Deepak are in judicial custody, lodged in Burail jail.

Five prosecution witnesses were examined on February 21. The next hearing is on March 24.

After the murder, the university had introduced a set of standard-operating procedures for events organised through the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) office. The SOPs empowered the VC, DUI and DSW to cancel any programme if the situation was not conducive.