Special DGP Arpit Shukla meets Dallewal, urges him to take medical aid

Senior Punjab officials, led by Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla reached the Khanauri border to meet the farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast-unto-death since November 26. Jagjit Singh Dallewal meeting a delegation led by Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla at Khanauri on Wednesday. (HT)

This comes on a day when the Supreme Court cautioned the Punjab government that the entire state machinery would bear the blame if anything untoward were to happen to Dallewal.

Farm union said Dallewal’s health deteriorated further on Wednesday. A team of doctors said that Dallewal needed immediate hospitalisation. Referring to medical reports, a doctor, pleading anonymity said Dallwal’s uric acid levels have already spiked and serum electrolytes have declined below the normal.

Sukhla, who was accompanied by additional director general of police Jaskaran Singh (retd) and DIG Narinder Bhargav (retd), tried to persuade Dallewal to get medical aid conveying observations of the Supreme Court regarding his health.

“We informed the farmer leader about the observations made by the apex court about his health. We have told him that we are concerned about this health and informed him about providing all the medical aid,” Shukla said after meeting Dallewal.

Farm unions said Dallewal’s makeshift cabin will be converted into a mini health centre with a team of medical specialists on duty round the clock.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the delegation requested Dallewal to take the required IV fluids to replenish the serum electrolytes.

“Dallewal humbly refused the proposal,” Kohar said.

Kohar further said that the delegation conveyed them to submit a memorandum of their demands, which would be submitted to the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“We will hold a meeting of both the forums, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the earliest, and decide on this issue,” said Kohar.