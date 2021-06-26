Special drive in Ludhiana: 75 overloaded vehicles challaned in a day

A day after a road mishap caused due to a truck loaded with jutting out iron rods claimed two lives in Khanna, police on Thursday challaned a whopping 75 overloaded vehicles.

Eighty-five vehicles have been challaned for carrying cargo beyond the permitted height or weight over the last two days. Joint commissioner of police (JCP, City) Deepak Pareek said, “We initiated a drive against overloaded vehicles on Wednesday. It has been seen that vehicles carrying iron rods that are protruding outside the confines of the truck usually catalyse road mishaps.”

Ten vehicles were challaned on the first day of the drive, which was initiated after a passenger bus rammed into a parked truck on the Ludhiana- Delhi national highway.

“As many as 16 challans were issued in Zone 1, 35 in Zone 2, 11 in Zone 3 and 13 in Zone 4, of which 44 challans were issued for the cargo exceeding the stipulated height and 31 for exceeding the weight on Thursday,” the JCP said, adding that the drive is being carried out in areas such as the Jalandhar Bypass, Focal Point, Industrial Area, Sahnewal Chowk, Shiv Chowk, Veer Palace, Samrala Chowk, Gill Road and Transport Nagar.

Crackdown on illegal LED lights in cars next

Those who have installed illegal LED lights on their vehicles may find themselves in the police’s crosshairs next. “There is a trend among youngsters to get extra LED lights installed in their cars to give their vehicles a fancy appearance. However, these lights could blind commuters for a few seconds, which may cause road mishaps,” the JCP said.