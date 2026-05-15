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Special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Chandigarh from June 15

The large-scale revision aims to ensure that all eligible citizens are enrolled as voters, ineligible names are removed, and the electoral roll remains transparent and error-free.

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) will undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Chandigarh from June 15 to July 14, marking the first such comprehensive exercise in the city since 2002.

Chandigarh, which is a single parliamentary constituency, has around five lakh registered electors spread across 614 polling stations at 210 locations. (HT File)

The large-scale revision aims to ensure that all eligible citizens are enrolled as voters, ineligible names are removed, and the electoral roll remains transparent and error-free.

Officials said the exercise has become necessary in view of rapid urbanisation, migration, newly eligible voters turning 18, delays in reporting deaths, and concerns over inclusion of illegal foreign nationals.

Chandigarh, which is a single parliamentary constituency, has around five lakh registered electors spread across 614 polling stations at 210 locations.

As part of the revision drive, over 614 booth-level officers (BLOs), assisted by 1,143 booth-level agents (BLAs) nominated by political parties, will conduct door-to-door verification during the enumeration phase.

The qualifying date for eligibility has been fixed as July 1, 2026. A “qualifying date” is the cut-off date used to decide whether a person is eligible to be registered as a voter.

 
chandigarh election commission of india
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Chandigarh from June 15
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Chandigarh from June 15
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