Special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Chandigarh from June 15

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Chandigarh from June 15 to July 14, marking the first such comprehensive exercise in the city since 2002.

Chandigarh, which is a single parliamentary constituency, has around five lakh registered electors spread across 614 polling stations at 210 locations. (HT File)

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The large-scale revision aims to ensure that all eligible citizens are enrolled as voters, ineligible names are removed, and the electoral roll remains transparent and error-free.

Officials said the exercise has become necessary in view of rapid urbanisation, migration, newly eligible voters turning 18, delays in reporting deaths, and concerns over inclusion of illegal foreign nationals.

Chandigarh, which is a single parliamentary constituency, has around five lakh registered electors spread across 614 polling stations at 210 locations.

As part of the revision drive, over 614 booth-level officers (BLOs), assisted by 1,143 booth-level agents (BLAs) nominated by political parties, will conduct door-to-door verification during the enumeration phase.

The qualifying date for eligibility has been fixed as July 1, 2026. A “qualifying date” is the cut-off date used to decide whether a person is eligible to be registered as a voter.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the schedule, preparatory activities, including training and printing, will be carried out between June 5 and June 14. The field verification exercise will run from June 15 to July 14, during which BLOs will collect and verify voter information across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the schedule, preparatory activities, including training and printing, will be carried out between June 5 and June 14. The field verification exercise will run from June 15 to July 14, during which BLOs will collect and verify voter information across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The rationalisation of polling stations will also be completed by July 14. The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 21, following which citizens can file claims and objections till August 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rationalisation of polling stations will also be completed by July 14. The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 21, following which citizens can file claims and objections till August 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities will process these claims and objections between July 21 and September 18. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities will process these claims and objections between July 21 and September 18. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 22. {{/usCountry}}

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