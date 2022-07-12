Special Lok Adalat in Chandigarh for disposal of traffic challans on July 16
A special Lok Adalat for the disposal of nearly 7,400 traffic challans issued during the lockdown period in 2020 and 2021 will be organised at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, from 9.30 am onwards on July 16.
During the lockdown period, 2,281 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police and notices regarding their auction were sent to the registered vehicle owners.
Owners of such vehicles must settle their challans and get their vehicles released or their vehicles will be auctioned off in the coming days.
All those who have been issued challans for other traffic violations in 2020 can also attend the Lok Adalat to compound their challans. An updated list of impounded vehicles has been uploaded on the official website of the Chandigarh Police.
Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken.
Former Himachal MLA Mast Ram dies by suicide in Mandi hotel
Former Karsog legislator Mast Ram was found hanging in the room of a hotel in Sundernagar, Mandi, on Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old left a suicide note, stating “personal reasons” for taking the extreme step. Mast Ram, who wanted to contest elections for the Vidhan Sabha, was actively running a political campaign in Karsog. The politician had checked into a hotel near the Bhakra Beas Management Board reservoir in Sundernagar on June 10 (Sunday).
Chandigarh man held for duping residents with job offers
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a Desumajra resident for allegedly duping people by sending out fake appointment letters. The accused, Naresh Kumar, 35, of Desumajra in Kharar, was on Monday produced before the court and sent to a two-day police remand. Police had registered a case on June 24, on the complaint of Sejal Dhanta of Chandigarh, who alleged being duped of ₹8,500 in lieu of a job.
Chandigarh MC placates garbage collectors, work to resume after one-day strike
Following a day-long strike over the municipal corporation's alleged failure to honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with them about two years ago, the city's door-to-door garbage collectors on Monday evening decided to return to work from Tuesday after meeting the MC officials. The workers instead parked the MC's garbage-lifting vehicles in their allotted sectors, but did not go visit any houses to collect garbage.
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Physical, emotional fall-out weighs students down
Even after four days of the tragic incident wherein a large portion of a peepal tree fell on a group of children at the Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on July 8, killing one student and injuring 18 others, the trauma is still fresh students' mind as they face the emotional and psychological fall-out of the incident. Ishita, a resident of Manimajra, underwent a second surgery on Monday for the procedure of stump closure.
