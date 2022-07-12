Special Lok Adalat in Chandigarh for disposal of traffic challans on July 16

A special Lok Adalat for the disposal of nearly 7,400 traffic challans issued during the lockdown period in 2020 and 2021 will be organised at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, from 9.30 am onwards on July 16.

During the lockdown period, 2,281 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police and notices regarding their auction were sent to the registered vehicle owners.

Owners of such vehicles must settle their challans and get their vehicles released or their vehicles will be auctioned off in the coming days.

All those who have been issued challans for other traffic violations in 2020 can also attend the Lok Adalat to compound their challans. An updated list of impounded vehicles has been uploaded on the official website of the Chandigarh Police.