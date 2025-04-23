Speeding bike leaves 37-yr-old pedestrian dead in Dera Bassi

A speeding motorcycle claimed the life of a 37-year-old pedestrian on Barwala Road in Dera Bassi, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Vinod Ram, who worked at a lab in Dera Bassi and lived in Panchkula. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Vinod Ram, who worked at a lab in Dera Bassi and lived in Panchkula.

According to the complainant, Pravesh Singh, the deceased’s co-worker and roommate, the accident occurred around 9.15 pm on Friday.

He said he and Vinod Ram were walking towards their workplace, when a speeding motorcycle hit Vinod from behind, causing severe head injuries.

Singh said he rushed Ram to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh for treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries after three days.

Following his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.