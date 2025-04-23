Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Speeding bike leaves 37-yr-old pedestrian dead in Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 23, 2025 10:26 AM IST

According to the complainant, Pravesh Singh, the deceased’s co-worker and roommate, the accident occurred around 9.15 pm on Friday

A speeding motorcycle claimed the life of a 37-year-old pedestrian on Barwala Road in Dera Bassi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Ram, who worked at a lab in Dera Bassi and lived in Panchkula. (iStock)
The deceased was identified as Vinod Ram, who worked at a lab in Dera Bassi and lived in Panchkula. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Vinod Ram, who worked at a lab in Dera Bassi and lived in Panchkula.

According to the complainant, Pravesh Singh, the deceased’s co-worker and roommate, the accident occurred around 9.15 pm on Friday.

He said he and Vinod Ram were walking towards their workplace, when a speeding motorcycle hit Vinod from behind, causing severe head injuries.

Singh said he rushed Ram to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh for treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries after three days.

Following his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Speeding bike leaves 37-yr-old pedestrian dead in Dera Bassi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On