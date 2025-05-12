Speeding BMW leaves cop dead near Chandigarh Police HQ

In a tragic incident near the Chandigarh Police Headquarters in Sector 9, a speeding BMW car claimed the life of a policeman riding a bicycle on Sunday evening. The impact of the collision killed the constable, Anand Dev, 35, on the spot. (HT)

Deployed in UT police’s communication wing, Dev worked as a wireless operator. A resident of Sector 26 police lines, he was crossing the road via the Zebra crossing near the Sector 9/10 traffic signal around 6.50 pm.

Meanwhile, a BMW, approaching the signal from the Sector 3 side at high speed, rammed into Dev’s bicycle. The force of the collision flung him nearly 20 metres away and the car reportedly dragged his bicycle for another 40 metres, before fleeing towards Matka Chowk.

The bicycle was left mangled, with one of its tyres missing—presumably stuck under the car. The injured constable was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead.

Sector 3 SHO Narendra Patial reached the spot shortly after being informed. He immediately accessed CCTV footage from the traffic point and identified the car, which had two occupants and a temporary registration number.

Police teams were deployed to track down and arrest the accused driver, who remains at large. An FIR has been lodged against the driver.

At the time of the accident, the traffic lights at the junction were non-operational, only flashing yellow, which police believe could have contributed to the crash. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.