Speeding car claims biker’s life in Panchkula

A speeding car left a motorcyclist dead in Old Panchkula on Friday morning. The victim, Avtar Singh, was a resident of Sector 14, Panchkula, and in his early 30s. (iStock)

The victim, Avtar Singh, was a resident of Sector 14, Panchkula, and in his early 30s.

His friend Anil, who also lives in Sector 14, witnessed the accident. He told the police that he was in his car, while Avtar was moving ahead on a motorcycle.

As they reached near a petrol pump in Old Panchkula, a speeding car hit Avtar’s motorcycle, leaving him injured. The car driver stepped out of his vehicle and revealed his identity as Bhushan from Kalka, but drove off as a crowd started gathering, Anil alleged.

Avtar was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but declared dead by doctors. The absconding car driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station.

