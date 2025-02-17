Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Speeding car leaves food delivery rider dead in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 17, 2025 08:40 AM IST

According to Mohali police, the victim was headed towards Sector 91 after delivering a food order near a private college in Jhanjeri around 1.20 am, when the crash took place

A speeding car claimed the life of a 21-year-old food delivery rider on the Sohana-Landran road past Friday midnight.

The victim was identified as Amarjit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mohali. (HT)
The victim was identified as Amarjit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mohali. (HT)

The victim was identified as Amarjit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mohali.

According to police, Singh was headed towards Sector 91 after delivering a food order near a private college in Jhanjeri around 1.20 am.

When he reached Landran Road, a speeding car, bearing number HR-07BE-1441, rammed into his motorcycle from behind. The collision left Singh severely injured and his two-wheeler mangled.

After being alerted, Singh’s cousin Anuj Kumar rushed to the accident spot and took him to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. But Singh succumbed to the grievous injuries during treatment.

The victim’s mangled motorcycle following the mishap. (HT)
The victim’s mangled motorcycle following the mishap. (HT)

“Initially the car driver checked on my brother, but later fled the spot,” said Kumar, who also works as a food delivery rider.

He identified the car driver as Gulab Singh, who has been booked under Sections 281(rash driving), 106(causing death by negligence) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station.

Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the absconding car driver.

.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On