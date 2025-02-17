Speeding car leaves food delivery rider dead in Mohali

A speeding car claimed the life of a 21-year-old food delivery rider on the Sohana-Landran road past Friday midnight. The victim was identified as Amarjit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mohali. (HT)

The victim was identified as Amarjit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mohali.

According to police, Singh was headed towards Sector 91 after delivering a food order near a private college in Jhanjeri around 1.20 am.

When he reached Landran Road, a speeding car, bearing number HR-07BE-1441, rammed into his motorcycle from behind. The collision left Singh severely injured and his two-wheeler mangled.

After being alerted, Singh’s cousin Anuj Kumar rushed to the accident spot and took him to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. But Singh succumbed to the grievous injuries during treatment.

The victim’s mangled motorcycle following the mishap. (HT)

“Initially the car driver checked on my brother, but later fled the spot,” said Kumar, who also works as a food delivery rider.

He identified the car driver as Gulab Singh, who has been booked under Sections 281(rash driving), 106(causing death by negligence) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station.

Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the absconding car driver.

.