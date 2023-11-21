close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car mows down man in Mohali

Speeding car mows down man in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 21, 2023 09:58 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Malkit Singh, a labourer who resided in Mehrampurvillage in Majri, Mohali

A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car near a private school in Sheikhpura,Kurali, on Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tilak Raj said the accused driver is yet to be arrested. (iStock)
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tilak Raj said the accused driver is yet to be arrested. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Malkit Singh, a labourer who resided in Mehrampurvillage in Majri, Mohali.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Chand Singh, his brother, told the police that they were returning home from work on their bike on the fateful day.

When they reached near Sheikhpura, the victim asked him to stop the bike as he had to answer nature’s call.

“While he walked ahead of my bike, a speeding car coming from Kurali side hit him, following which my brother suffered multiple injuries including a grievous head injury. I rushed him to Kurali civil hospital but doctors declared himbrought dead,” said Chand Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tilak Raj said the accused driver is yet to be arrested.

The accused has been booked under Sections 279 (rashdriving or riding on a public way), 304-A (cCausing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kurali policestation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out