Speeding car mows down three in Panipat
Three people were mowed down by a speeding car on the NH 44 near Israna in Panipat district.The police said that the incident took place late Wednesday night when the victims were standing on the roadside.
Three people were mowed down by a speeding car on the NH 44 near Israna in Panipat district. The police have identified the victims as Monu (31) of Dharana village in Sonepat, Sandeep Kumar (35) of Banwasa village in Sonepat and Dharambir Singh (40) of Puthar village in Panipat. The police said that the incident took place late Wednesday night when the victims were standing on the roadside. The police said Dharambir and Sandeep died on the spot while Monu died at Khanpur medical college. After getting the information, police reached the spot and started the investigation. As per the family members of the deceased, Monu ran a grocery shop in the village, while Sandeep was a driver and Dharambir was a farmer. Vijay Kumar, in-charge of the Israna police station said that a case has been registered against the car driver under relevant sections of the IPC and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.
