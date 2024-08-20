Speeding Mercedes snuffs out biker’s life in Zirakpur

AThree people were killed on killer Mohali roads in the past 48 hours. The victim was identified as Rahul Dogra of Shivpuri Colony, Dera Bassi. (iStock)

On Sunday evening, a speeding Mercedes car, bearing a Delhi number, left a motorcyclist dead on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur.

The victim was identified as Rahul Dogra of Shivpuri Colony, Dera Bassi.

As per an eye witness and complainant in the case, Yashpal Prashad, who resides near the victim’s house, said he was on his way back home on his motorcycle. When he reached near Sethi Dhaba, he saw his neighbour Rahul Dogra also commuting on his motorcycle.

Suddenly, a speeding Mercedes rammed into Dogra’s motorcycle from behind. The impact of the collision tossed Dogra on the car’s windshield, before he fell on the road, severely injured.

As onlookers gathered at the spot, the car driver fled on foot, leaving his vehicle behind, Prashad alleged.

With the help of onlookers, he rushed Dogra to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

While police are yet to identify the driver, they found that the vehicle is registered in the name of one Abhishek Arora of Krishna Nagar, East Delhi. Police impounded the car and launched a probe to trace the driver.

A case under Section 281, 106 (1) and 324 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

In another accident, a 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his two friends suffered injuries after their motorcycle rammed into a divider near a mall in Phase 11 on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a native of Pinjore. He was currently residing in Phase 11 along with the other two victims, who are undergoing treatment at the Mohali civil hospital. Police said the victims were returning home after having dinner outside when the mishap took place.

Phase-11 police initiated an inquest proceeding in the case.

Truck parked on roadside overturns as road caved in, one dead

In another shocking incident, a labourer sitting atop bricks loaded in a parked tipper truck died after the heavy vehicle overturned due to a road cave-in in Kambala village on August 15.

After battling for life for three days, the victim, identified as Chand Kishore, a Bihar native, died on Sunday.

Following his death, police booked the truck driver, Rama Shankar of Dhanas, Chandigarh.

Complainant Sarvan Sada, a native of Bihar, said he, along with the victim and one Sambodh Sada, lived in a hutment in Dhanas, Chandigarh, and work as labourers.

“On August 15, we had loaded bricks from a kiln in Mohali and were returning to Chandigarh while sitting in the tipper driven by Shankar. Kishore was sitting on the bricks. When we reached Kambala road, a car was honking continuously. In order to clear the way, Shankar stopped the truck on the roadside on the muddy surface. Since the soil was wet due to rain, the road caved in and the vehicle tumbled 15 feet down in a field. The tipper overturned multiple times, burying Kishore under the bricks,” Sada stated in the complaint.

The victim was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors referred him to PGIMER citing his serious condition. But Kishore succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which IT City police booked Shankar under Section 106 of BNS.