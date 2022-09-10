Speeding oil tanker mows down elderly couple near Chandimandir toll plaza
The elderly couple was headed from Pinjore to Paras Hospital in Panchkula for some medicines when the oil tanker hit their scooter
A speeding oil tanker ran over an elderly couple near Chandimandir toll plaza on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Tilak Raj, 73, who had retired from the army as Subedar Major, and his wife Suchit Sahajpal, 64, a homemaker. They lived in Lohgarh, Pinjore.
Their son Amandeep Sharma, 39, told the police that his parents had left home on their scooter to visit Paras Hospital for some medicines around 9.45 am.
“At 10.30 am, I got a call from my mother’s phone about my parents meeting with an accident near Chandimandir toll plaza. An oil tanker hit my parents’ scooter and ran over them. They were declared dead when taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6,” he said.
After crossing the toll plaza while fleeing, the oil tanker driver was stopped by some commuters near the Vita booth. But he managed to flee on foot, said police. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.
-
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
