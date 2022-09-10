Speeding oil tanker mows down elderly couple near Chandimandir toll plaza

A speeding oil tanker ran over an elderly couple near Chandimandir toll plaza on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tilak Raj, 73, who had retired from the army as Subedar Major, and his wife Suchit Sahajpal, 64, a homemaker. They lived in Lohgarh, Pinjore.

Their son Amandeep Sharma, 39, told the police that his parents had left home on their scooter to visit Paras Hospital for some medicines around 9.45 am.

“At 10.30 am, I got a call from my mother’s phone about my parents meeting with an accident near Chandimandir toll plaza. An oil tanker hit my parents’ scooter and ran over them. They were declared dead when taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6,” he said.

After crossing the toll plaza while fleeing, the oil tanker driver was stopped by some commuters near the Vita booth. But he managed to flee on foot, said police. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.