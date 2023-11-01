Speeding pickup runs over pedestrian on Ludhiana’s Tajpur road

A speeding pickup jeep jumped over the footpath and before hitting a pedestrian near the Ludhiana Central Jail on Tajpur road late on Monday. The man died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries in the accident. The victim has been identified as Jai Ram, 40, of Guru Ram Das Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The accused, who has been identified as Ajay Kumar, managed to escape from the spot after the mishap, but was arrested later.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to determine if he was driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

The victim, meanwhile, has been identified as Jai Ram, 40, of Guru Ram Das Nagar. His brothers-in-law Sunil Kumar, Bimlesh and another pedestrian Vikas Kumar suffered injuries in the mishap.

They were rushed to hospital and their condition has been stated as serious.

Sharing further details, Tajpur road police post in-charge sub-inspector Janak Raj said the victims including Jai Ram, Sunil Kumar and Bimlesh were talking to each other standing on a footpath on Tajpur road near Ludhiana Central Jail, while Vikash Kumar was crossing the footpath at the time.

Sunil Kumar said he and his brother work in a factory. They were returning home after finishing the day’s work. After their brother-in-law met them on the way, they stopped on a footpath to converse with him. The speeding pickup jeep hit them, crushing Jai Ram. He died on the spot.

After the mishap, the accused escaped from the spot. Passers-by came to the rescue for the injured victim, rushing them to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

The sub-inspector said police lodged a first information report (FIR) under sections 304A (death due to negligence), 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the jeep driver.

Notably, this is the second hit-and-run incident in the past two days. Earlier on October 28, a speeding car had mowed down a commuter and injured two others near Dholewal.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON