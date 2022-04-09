Speeding SUV crushes 35-year-old biker in Panchkula
A speeding SUV claimed the life of a 35-year-old motorcyclist on the highway near Bander Ghati in Panchkula on Thursday night.
The accident victim, Naeem, was a painter by profession. He lived in Moginand village with his wife and eight children, including four girls and four boys.
In his complaint to the police, Naeem’s nephew Navi Rasool, who also lives in Moginand village, said he was returning home from Mohali on Thursday night. As he reached the national highway near Bander Ghati, he saw a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit a motorcyclist and drag him for a distance, before finally coming to a halt on bursting a tyre.
Rasool said when he approached the motorcyclist, he was shocked to realise it was his uncle Naeem and rushed him to a local hospital with the help of police. However, doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the SUV driver fled on foot, abandoning his vehicle.
He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.
Teen triple riding scooter killed in collision with bike in Chandigarh’s Sector 52
A 18-year-old boy was killed and his two friends were injured after a speeding motorcycle crashed into their Honda Activa in Sector 52 on Wednesday night.
The victim, Aman, lived in Sector 49. The motorcyclist, Krishan Kumar, a resident of Maloya who works as a dance instructor, was also injured in the accident.
Police said Aman and his two friends were on their way from Sector 52 to Sector 53 around 10 pm on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a motorcycle coming from Mohali rammed into them. All four youths were taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, where Aman died during treatment.
Police said the victim and his friends were triple riding in violation of traffic rules and no helmets were recovered from the spot.
Kumar was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station. He was arrested and later bailed out.
-
Dadumajra dumping ground fire brought under control
Over 50 hours after a major fire broke out at the Dadumajra dumping ground around 1.30 am on Wednesday, it was finally brought under control on Friday morning. Fire officer at the Sector 38 station, Surjit Singh, said, “We were able to bring the fire under control by Friday morning. Three fire tenders and one water bowser remained active at the dump during the day and were replaced as needed.”
-
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 10 for 13 straight days
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the 13th consecutive day on Friday. Of the five cases reported on Friday, three were from Mohali and two from Chandigarh. There was no new infection in Panchkula for the 13th time this year. As many as 26 patients are still infected in the tricity. Among them 13 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
-
A lot ailing Chandigarh’s parking system, RITES suggests fixes
Highlighting problems in Chandigarh's existing parking system, RITES has recommended multiple improvements, including heavy penalties for misuse of parking space, introducing community parking, and more reliance on public transport. In the note on “Parking Management in Chandigarh”, submitted with the UT administration, RITES, a multi-disciplinary consultancy corporation of the Indian Railways, lists several problems plaguing the city's parking lots. Highlighting sub-optimal utilisation of space, RITES has also pointed out lack of flexibility in parking charges.
-
Existing power tariff, subsidies to continue in Punjab: PSPCL
Power tariff and subsidies as existing in the last financial year to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from April 1 onwards. This was informed by a spokesman of the PSPCL in a press note issued here on Friday. Electricity bills are being issued as above. Electricity consumers need not be misinformed by hearsay.
-
Wheat procurement going on seamlessly in all Punjab mandis: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday visited the grain market, Khanna, to take stock of the arrangements for paddy procurement. He said wheat procurement in all mandis of the state is going on seamlessly. He assured that every single grain of farmers' produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis. He said after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state at ease.
