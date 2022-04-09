Speeding SUV crushes 35-year-old biker in Panchkula

A speeding SUV claimed the life of a 35-year-old motorcyclist on the highway near Bander Ghati in Panchkula on Thursday night.

The accident victim, Naeem, was a painter by profession. He lived in Moginand village with his wife and eight children, including four girls and four boys.

In his complaint to the police, Naeem’s nephew Navi Rasool, who also lives in Moginand village, said he was returning home from Mohali on Thursday night. As he reached the national highway near Bander Ghati, he saw a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit a motorcyclist and drag him for a distance, before finally coming to a halt on bursting a tyre.

Rasool said when he approached the motorcyclist, he was shocked to realise it was his uncle Naeem and rushed him to a local hospital with the help of police. However, doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the SUV driver fled on foot, abandoning his vehicle.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

Teen triple riding scooter killed in collision with bike in Chandigarh’s Sector 52

A 18-year-old boy was killed and his two friends were injured after a speeding motorcycle crashed into their Honda Activa in Sector 52 on Wednesday night.

The victim, Aman, lived in Sector 49. The motorcyclist, Krishan Kumar, a resident of Maloya who works as a dance instructor, was also injured in the accident.

Police said Aman and his two friends were on their way from Sector 52 to Sector 53 around 10 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle coming from Mohali rammed into them. All four youths were taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, where Aman died during treatment.

Police said the victim and his friends were triple riding in violation of traffic rules and no helmets were recovered from the spot.

Kumar was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station. He was arrested and later bailed out.