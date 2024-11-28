Speeding tipper truck leaves 32-year-old dead in Panchkula

A 32-year-old canter truck driver was killed after his vehicle was struck head-on by a speeding tipper truck near Durga Seed Farm in Raipur Rani on Tuesday afternoon. The mishap occurred around 12.45 pm when a speeding tipper truck collided with Sudhir’s canter truck, causing severe injuries that led to his death. (iStock)

The deceased, Sudhir, was a resident of Raipur Rani, Panchkula, said police.

The mishap occurred around 12.45 pm when a speeding tipper truck collided with Sudhir’s canter truck, causing severe injuries that led to his death.

Sudhir’s cousin, Pintu, 39, who was following the canter on his Honda Activa scooter, witnessed the accident. In his statement to the police, Pintu recounted that Sudhir, employed as a driver, was on his way to Jatwar in Ambala for a work-related task, when suddenly a tipper truck, which approached from the opposite direction at a high speed, rammed into his canter truck with immense force.

“I rushed to the canter and saw Sudhir lying gravely injured. The tipper truck driver, whom I can identify if confronted, fled the scene immediately. A crowd gathered, and someone informed the ambulance service. Sudhir was rushed to civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, but succumbed shortly after arrival due to severe injuries,” Pintu told the police.

Following preliminary investigations, police lodged an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have initiated a search to locate and apprehend the tipper truck driver.