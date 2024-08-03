Speeding truck hits electric poles, rams into furniture store in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in nearby areas on Pakhowal Road An over speeding truck damaged electricity poled at Pakhowal road before crashing into a shop. Power supply to the area remained affected for hours in the area in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 03, 2024. (HT Photo)

A speeding truck rammed into electric poles before crashing into a furniture showroom on Pakhowal Road late on Friday night, officials said, adding that power outages and disruptions were reported in multiple areas nearby.

Former councillor Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal said that after midnight, the speeding truck went out of control. The ex-councillor alleged that the truck’s driver was drunk. The truck did not stop for about 200 metres after hitting an electricity pole and crashed into a furniture showroom, he added.

Giaspura division executive engineer (XEN) Sukaram Singh, who holds the additional charge for Model Town division, said, “The accident had shut down the Vishal Nagar feeder, affecting 8 to 10 transformers.”

“The work on the main line to the feeder was completed by Saturday afternoon and power was restored, but the work on the adjoining lines was still ongoing,” he added. The work was not completed till the filing of this report late on Saturday.

The XEN added that most of the lines and transformers had been fixed and repair work was ongoing on the low-tension line at one of the transformers.

“We will have power restored by late evening in all affected areas,” he added.

Drawn by the screams of the driver, passersby took the injured man out of the truck’s cabin and took him to a private hospital.

The driver could not be identified as his condition was critical.

Shahid Bhagat Singh police post officials have impounded the truck. According to police, no complaint has been received from anyone in connection with the matter so far.