 Speeding truck leaves 28-year-old biker dead in Dera Bassi
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Speeding truck leaves 28-year-old biker dead in Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 25, 2024 08:32 AM IST

According to Dera Bassi police, the victim was on his way on his Hero Splendor motorcycle, when he was hit by a speeding truck from behind

A speeding truck claimed the life of a 28-year-old motorcyclist near Bhushan Factory in Dera Bassi on Friday morning.

The victim was identified as Navtej Singh, a resident of Dhire Majra, Jaraut, Mohali.
The victim was identified as Navtej Singh, a resident of Dhire Majra, Jaraut, Mohali. (Getty image)

The victim was identified as Navtej Singh, a resident of Dhire Majra, Jaraut, Mohali.

According to police, Singh was on his way on his Hero Splendor motorcycle, when he was hit by a speeding truck from behind. The impact of the collision caused the motorcycle’s front wheel to detach and left Singh severely injured.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his Himachal Pradesh-registered truck (HP12-Q-9586) behind.

Police, after being alerted by passers-by, rushed the victim to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was handed over to the kin after autopsy.

The absconding truck driver was booked under Sections 279 (negligence), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

