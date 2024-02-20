 Speeding truck runs over 20 sheep in Dera Bassi - Hindustan Times
Speeding truck runs over 20 sheep in Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 20, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Shepherd Kuldeep Singh of Sheikhpura, told Dera Bassi police that he, along with a helper, was crossing the highway with his herd around 5 am, when a speeding truck ran over them

A herd of 20 sheep were mowed down by a sand-laden truck near Janetpur village in Dera Bassi on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway on Monday.

The truck driver tried to flee, but was caught by onlookers and handed over to the Dera Bassi police. (HT)
Shepherd Kuldeep Singh of Sheikhpura, told police that he, along with a helper, was crossing the highway with his herd around 5 am, when a speeding truck ran over them.

The truck driver tried to flee, but was caught by onlookers and handed over to the police.

Police impounded the truck and took the driver into custody. They said they were in the process of registering an FIR.

