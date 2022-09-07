Spice of life | Breathe out the anger, embrace inner peace
As a child, I regretfully recall breaking furniture when my uncle was late to taking me to the village railway station and throwing away my grandfather’s car keys, the moment he joked that he would attend a wedding alone
When actor Will Smith slapped comedian-host Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, the whole world sat up and took note of how anger can cause one to lose control. Just a few weeks later, a young Australian man found himself in the headlines after he threw hot coffee on a barista, the moment it was handed to him, because he had to wait for it for long. Consumed with rage, the man continued to cuss out the barista, who suffered grievous burn injuries, as he left the cafe.
Predictably, the horrifying news piece ended with a quote from a psychologist and helpline numbers for addressing mental health concerns. Sadly, it has become common for people, irrespective of their age, to flare up over the most trivial inconveniences. Case in point: after every few days, one reads about a nightmarish birthday party or wedding ceremony that turned into a bloodbath because someone lost their cool over something petty. Besides, the gruesome reports of gun violence that keep pouring in from the United States speak volumes.
We forget that anger is vitriolic, it takes a lot from us, including our health. Before we can direct our anger towards others, we are ourselves burned by it. In the wise words of Gautama Buddha: “Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone. You are the one who gets burned.”
For as long as I can remember, I was an angry soul and often let my emotions get the better of me. As a child, I regretfully recall breaking furniture when my uncle was late to taking me to the village railway station and throwing away my grandfather’s car keys, the moment he joked that he would attend a wedding alone. Anger continued to accompany me in adulthood as well and it is embarrassing to recall how I shouted at waiters and senior colleagues. The reason behind every outburst was the same: I wanted everyone to behave exactly as per my expectations, forgetting that everyone is different.
It was during my first solo trip to the US that I came to accept that anger was my biggest weakness. During library visits, I would pick up books on the mind. I also found a 10-day meditation camp, which firmly put me on the path of peace. As I was determined to help myself, the universe kept opening doors for me. The best realisations flowered in me during sewa at the Golden Temple kitchen for a year and a half. I came to the profound understanding that instead of changing others, we should change ourselves.
Few people realise that those of us who are labelled hotheads are not fond of their anger. They too yearn for inner peace. If spirituality is to be believed, they need to be treated with love and understanding. They will gradually change if we give them the support they need.
I leave you with a quote that I read on a train station wall in New York: “The world doesn’t need more successful people. The planet desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds.” Do you agree?
rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com
(The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor)
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics