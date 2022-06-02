Spice of life | City of dreams and its warm-hearted denizens
London has always been a city of dreams for many denizens like me ever since our childhood with the majestic sights of the Westminster, the London Bridge on the banks of the Thames, all bathed in a warm and inviting sunshine in some snaps while hidden behind a veil of mist in the others. The multitude of movies shot here, showcasing its so many nuances, have only added to the aura.
When I got an opportunity to visit the city of my dreams, I was excited no end. I, for once, felt like a school boy even in my fifth decade of life! As my flight descended into the Heathrow Airport, I had my first glimpse of the city wrapped in clouds. We were welcomed by a magical drizzle and a resplendent breeze. I did not have any idea how to go about the city. An airport employee who happened to be a Filipino came to my rescue, drawing a complete route which I was supposed to take by the London Underground in order to reach my hotel, all on a tissue paper. It never occurred to either of us that we were complete strangers until a few moments ago.
I made my way to the London Underground and was pleasantly surprised to see people making way for me as I was accompanied by my 11-year-old son. Senior citizens were also given priority by fellow passengers. While we walked towards the hotel the next day, an elderly woman walked up to me, took off her woollen cap and put it on my son’s head, saying children should not venture out without a cap in February.
We found ourselves in a difficult situation the same day when our Oyster card, which we had got recharged in the morning, stopped functioning. One of the employees of the London Underground walked up to us and on hearing our predicament, explained that we had not punched our card on leaving the Underground stations and that was the reason our recharged amount had got used up. To my surprise, he took us to his office, asked us to wait for a few moments and came back with our Oyster card recharged.
On our way back, we happened to see the same Filipino man and he waved us goodbye with a warm smile. On the flight back home, I reflected on my visit and realised that the majestic buildings don’t make a great city. It is the citizens of the city who make up its soul. My memories of London relate more to the wonderful people of the city and their warm hospitality rather than the awe-inspiring architecture.
I am reminded of the line which I so often heard on the London Underground: “Please mind the gap between the train and the platform” and wonder if we, in our country, could “mind the gap” between the streets and corners of London and those of our country. gulbaharsidhu@rediffmail.com
The writer is a Jalandhar-based psychiatrist
