Spice of Life: Comrades in arms relive camaraderie in uniform

A few days ago, my regimental officers congregated at Alwar. It was neither a battle honour day nor any jubilee celebration. It was an occasion to celebrate the assumption of command of a brigade by one of our officers on promotion. Having commanded the same regiment, my heart swelled with pride seeing the camaraderie on display, the news of which travelled far and wide. The ethos inculcated by our predecessors had been well preserved and passed on to the younger generations. The reunion was a travel back in time. Memories of daring the enemy on the line of control, combating insurgents in the North-East and the inhospitable survival in arctic conditions of Siachen glacier were rekindled. (HT File Photo)

The reunion was a travel back in time. Memories of daring the enemy on the line of control, combating insurgents in the North-East and the inhospitable survival in arctic conditions of Siachen glacier were rekindled. We remembered our valiant hero, my senior subaltern, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra for making the supreme sacrifice. We relived those anxious moments where decisions had to be taken without orders from the top which could cost us our careers or even worse, lives of men.

As alcohol poured into our system, the idiosyncrasies of our bosses were revealed generating laughter and tears of mirth. That we could fulfil their quixotic quests was an achievement worth bragging. My temperament and irrational tongue lashing while in command too lay bare; thankfully my psychologist wife wasn’t around to discover a new personality she had been oblivious of all these years. The rancour and bitterness of the past had definitely transformed into amusing reminiscences.

The solemnity befitting the occasion was maintained wherein the ‘Commander Sahib’ was blessed by all of us, including our ladies, in his new office. He was gifted with a Visconti fountain pen before he signed his first Brigade Order. While he gave everybody the credit for his success, we were elated that he had done the regiment proud. The photograph that captured our placing of hands over the chair he occupied has found a befitting place in the regiment history book.

Travelling back in the train, my mind pondered as to why people of our ilk yearn to reunite? Two years ago, we had a similar get-together at Palampur wherein one of our former commanding officers proceeding on premature retirement was given a grand farewell. On both occasions, it was just a phone call by one of us that triggered all others to leave everything else behind and head for the event, travelling the length and breadth of the country.

No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other’s worth, said poet Robert Southey. Maybe comrades in arms gather, because they long to be with those people who once acted their fiercely best, suffering and sacrificing together. These small gestures we as soldiers indulge in may appear trivial, but they leave a lasting impact. It is this sense of belonging that differentiates soldiering from all other professions.

There is a long wait for the Platinum Jubilee of our regiment. Till then these promotions and retirements will be a valid excuse for catching up; what joy is greater than talking of old times with equally old buddies.

The writer is a Mohali-based freelance contributor. He can be reached at harrypal71@yahoo.co.in

