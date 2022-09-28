Spice of Life | Create breathing space at home to find peace

In, out, deep, slow, calm, quiet…inhale, exhale.

Breathing meditation has been the mantra of my life of late. Whenever anger or anxiety surface, I retreat to my breathing space. It could be sitting on my favourite cushion or corner or the terrace or our small garden. I sit calmly and take a deep breath, hold for a second and release it slowly. After a couple of times, I’m at peace.

Whenever I sit in the prayer room or breathing space, positive vibes calm me down. They don’t make me take my pain inside rather they drive it away magically. The divine energy heals. Accepting a challenging situation becomes easier. I’m often reminded of John Milton’s verse, On His Blindness: “They also serve who stand and wait.” The words ground me as I write, rewrite, recite and internalise them in my mind’s diary.

I believe every home has a breathing space. Even inhaling the fragrance of flowers can uplift drooping spirits. Colourful flowers become messengers of God, swaying their heads in the breeze, offering elation and ease.

Our enjoyment of a space depends on the energy generated within us. A room with the best interior design may turn out to be cold and unfriendly, while one with simple furniture and open space may soothe a tired mind.

It all depends on us on how we want to decorate our breathing space. We could have flowers or fish in an aquarium, colourful pebbles in a jar or photographs of our dear ones or just keep it simple and serene. Whatever comforts us becomes our breathing place. The sound of bells or the blowing of the conch early in the morning fills the home with energy and assurance.

The breathing space should be respected by everyone at home. Shouting or fighting unnecessarily should be avoided. It is a sacred place that restores our sanity and keeps us poised. It gives us a break from our gruelling schedule, prepares us to face the world with positivity and fortitude. Sitting here, we can analyse our troubled thoughts, their genesis and better understand how to settle our jumbled thoughts and tame the mind.

If we wish, we can keep an image or idol of the deity we revere for every time we bow before it, we feel the presence of God who governs the world and takes care of all creation. If we feel connected to God, we feel whole. Many a dilemma is resolved and peace prevails. Just like when we visit a religious place, we go with faith that this is the home of the Supreme Power. So, why not have such a spiritual space at home, too?

My friend Sunita says praying is like appreciating every creation of God. It automatically brings a smile on the face and infuses piety in our spirit. Praying or breathing meditation is a way to pay respect to the world around us, our tradition, our ancestors, our legacy and the natural world. ritukumar.gmn@gmail.com

The writer is an associate professor in English at MLN College, Yamunanagar