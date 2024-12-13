Spice of Life | Cut the cacophony and embrace silence

Though a lot is being said and done about the air and water pollution, we are yet to take note of the rising levels of noise pollution in the country. Our surroundings are becoming increasingly louder, harsher and shriller. Light signals have been installed to regulate the traffic but a few hasty drivers want to rush through by the sheer force of their honking skills. (HT File)

Highways have become a happy honking ground for the impatient drivers. Incessant blowing of the pressure horns of buses and trucks startle the commuters leading to accidents. Sometimes drivers even keep blowing horns at the traffic lights, too. Light signals have been installed to regulate the traffic but a few hasty drivers want to rush through by the sheer force of their honking skills.

Religious places are also contributing to the cacophony by raising their voice to the optimum. Silent contemplating morning walks have become a thing of the past. Places of worship seem to be vying with each another in the morning to put their virtuous messages across. Hymns and sermons amalgamate in the morning breeze to cause tinnitus and distress, exactly opposite of what they really wish to convey.

Food delivery boys whizzing across the length and breadth of the cities even after midnight and stray dogs giving them a hot chase along with an aggressive woofing are also contributing generously in making our nights noisier and jarring. Putting oneself to sleep has become an onerous task for all and sundry. Progressive shortening of the period of tranquillity during the night has made sure that sleep deprivation has become a major disorder of the modern times which was previously unheard of.

Last year, a neighbour of ours held a religious congregation on the occasion of the wedding of her daughter. Instead of installing a loudspeaker at the rooftop, he chose to keep the religious function a low-key affair. Since then, many families in our lane have chosen to conduct religious functions peacefully. The trend has caught on at least in our colony. As they say,”Try to be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Few months ago, my friend and I went to the Maldives to attend a conference. While strolling barefoot on the golden sands of a paradise-like beach, my friend asked, “For how long do you think, we can enjoy the intense calm and quiet of the picturesque island?” I replied, “Maybe a week or a maximum of 10 days.” In the same breath I added, “But I assure you that a native of the Maldives won’t be able to stand the noise and din of our cities even for a day.”

rajivsharma.rs201067@gmail.com

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor