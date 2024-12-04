Spice of Life | Endearing encounter on road to progress

Every time I hear a woman pilot welcoming passengers aboard, my heart swells with pride. Instinctively, phrases like, ‘the sky’s the limit for women like us’ and ‘you’ve got this, girl!’ spring to mind. My admiration for their courage borders on awe, especially when I see women riding motorcycles. Women have undoubtedly achieved incredible milestones, they’ve been to space, played key roles in launching spacecraft, won Nobel Prizes, and led countries. (HT File)

Women have undoubtedly achieved incredible milestones, they’ve been to space, played key roles in launching spacecraft, won Nobel Prizes, and led countries. Yet, in my humble eyes, the everyday accomplishments of illiterate women often surpass these grand achievements.

Lately, I’ve been captivated by women driving autorickshaws. I find their choice of profession inspiring and unique. The rise of e-rickshaws has provided a lifeline to some women who have left behind a life of scrubbing floors and washing dishes in other people’s homes. On my way to college, I often see a woman driving an e-rickshaw, skilfully navigating the narrow lanes of Ambala cantonment, weaving through the bustling traffic of two and four-wheelers. Watching her expertly manoeuvre her little vehicle fills my heart with indescribable joy.

The other day, I was in Chandigarh to attend a wedding. On our way to the venue, we had to stop at the Aroma Hotel traffic lights. As I glanced out of the passenger seat window, an intriguing scene caught my eye. Beside our car, an e-rickshaw pulled up, driven by a woman with her head and face wrapped in a cotton dupatta — a style many young women adopt these days to shield themselves from harmful UV rays and pollution while out and about.

What truly stood out about the scene was the interaction between the driver and her passenger. In the rear seat of the rickshaw sat a woman in her mid-twenties with a boy, perhaps five years old. As the traffic came to a stop, the driver casually turned around in her seat to chat with her passenger. The ease and familiarity between them were striking — it was as if they were two friends catching up over coffee at a roadside café, having a conversation about a shared concern.

Their connection was not only palpable but also a stark contrast to the usual formality between drivers and passengers. The woman in the rear seat leaned in slightly, her expression warm and engaged, while the boy beside her fidgeted with a toy, oblivious to the world around him. The driver’s eyes crinkled with a smile beneath her dupatta as she listened intently, occasionally replying or nodding in agreement. It was a brief but heart-warming moment that transcended the ordinary, showcasing a unique bond in an unexpected setting.

As the lights turned green and the rickshaw moved forward, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of admiration for the quiet, shared strength of these women. It wasn’t just the bond of sorority that made the passenger so at ease with the driver; there was also an undeniable sense of security in their interaction. As a parent, I couldn’t help but imagine my own daughters riding in an autorickshaw driven by a woman, and I felt an unconscious sigh of relief escape me.

The endearing encounter was a reassuring reminder that progress often begins with these small, yet significant changes.

sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt.